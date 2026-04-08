Erykah Badu Refuses to Talk About Attending Kanye West's SoFi Stadium Show

I've Got Nothing to Say About Kanye!!!

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Erykah Badu might vibe with Kanye West's music ... but, she doesn't want to talk about him in the streets -- turning down our request for comment earlier this week.

We caught up with the R&B star outside Nya Studios West in Hollywood on Tuesday ... and, we had to ask her about her recent trip with her daughter to see Ye perform at SoFi Stadium.

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However, Erykah didn't want to talk ... turning us down flat out -- totally her right, of course -- though it's unclear why she didn't want to discuss Ye.

Badu's thrown her support behind the controversial rapper for years ... calling him "beautiful and kind" after they ran into each other during London Fashion Week in 2022.

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As you know ... Kanye played two sold-out shows at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium last week before news dropped that the London festival he was headlining got canceled -- and Badu, Dave Chappelle and more stars pulled up to watch him perform.