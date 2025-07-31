Rapper Eve Shoots Down Rumors She Married a British Billionaire

Play video content Angie Martinez IRL

Eve, the former "1st Lady" rapper of DMX's Ruff Ryders group, wants you to remember she was a "rich girl" before she got married -- and that still hasn't changed one bit!!!

Angie Martinez sat down with Eve for her "IRL" podcast to tackle the longstanding internet rumor and the memes that Eve got hitched to an English "billionaire" and lived happily ever after.

The rapper began dating Gumball 3000 rally race founder Maximillion Cooper in 2010, and they married in 2014. They have a son together.

Max isn't officially a billionaire, but his finances are nothing to scoff at ... having run Gumball 3000 tourneys since 1999, and hosting hip hop artists such as Xzibit, DJ Muggs and Bun B over the years.

Eve hasn't released an album since 2013's "Lip Lock" (which weirdly isn't on streaming services), but she blocked the narrative that her cushy marriage has enabled her "soft girl era."

The Philly native says she put the healthy work into herself going into the relationship ... having soured on the dating scene while living in L.A.

Eve famously had an animated relationship with producer Stevie J ... who recently defended her honor against a former Bad Boy artist.