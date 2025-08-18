Scooter Braun Responds After Taylor Swift Opens Up About Masters Deal

Play video content TMZ.com

Scooter Braun is keeping things classy when it comes to Taylor Swift -- even after she got candid about one of the darkest chapters in her career.

We got the music manager out in Beverly Hills on Monday and asked him about Taylor getting emotional on Travis Kelce's podcast where she opened up about her fight to buy back her masters.

New Heights

Scooter kept his response short and sweet, telling us, "I wish everybody the best" before heading to his car.

Taylor's latest comments reignited the years-long saga between her and Scooter. Their feud began in 2019 when Scooter acquired her first six album masters, sparking claims she was shut out of owning her work. He later sold them, and Taylor fired back by re-recording her albums to take control of her music.

Scooter clearly isn’t looking to stir the pot — no digs, no drama, just a simple sign-off wishing good vibes all around.