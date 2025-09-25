Katie Couric Spoofs Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad for Colon Cancer Awareness

Sydney Sweeney ain’t the only one rocking killer jeans -- Katie Couric’s got them too, serving up a hilarious take on the infamous American Eagle ad in full denim vibes!

Check out Katie’s take -- 'cause yeah, it screams Sydney, even with the "speaking of genes" nod ... but it was for colon cancer screenings advocacy, with the camera panning out to show her rocking a hospital gown under that denim jacket, lounging on a gurney like a pro.

Still, Katie brought the full Sydney-style smolder, looking straight at the camera while dropping the facts: most colon cancer cases aren’t genetic, which is why docs say everyone 45+ should get screened.

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

Just like Sydney’s ad, Katie’s had a voiceover and big on-screen text ... "Katie Couric gets regular screenings. And if you’re 45 and older, you should too," before flirtatiously signing off with, "Mine are televised."

This spoof wasn’t exactly an 'SNL'-style roast -- it was more a wink of respect. Katie even told PEOPLE it highlighted how Sydney's ad (and a killer pair of jeans) shaped pop culture convo, and she just wanted to ride that moment a bit longer.

