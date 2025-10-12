Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stars Slash Into Spooky Season With Scary Selfies!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Spooky Season Stars 2025
Spooky season is always a SLAY for the stars -- from scary-hot shots to piling on the pumpkin pics, we've got your first look showcasing Hollywood slashing into the spirit ... cue the scary selfies!!!

Sticking to her spooky tradition, Megan Thee Stallion brought back the pumpkin head, Nicole Richie was far from "The Simple Life" -- hunkering down with "Joker"-lookin' clowns, and Halle Bailey was too cute to spook, as she hit the pumpkin backdrop.

1008-Spooky-Season-2025-Sub1

'Jersey Shore's Deena Nicole snapped an amaize-ing family photo ...

1008-Spooky-Season-2025-Sub2

And, if you're looking for some makeup inspo, famous makeup artist Mei Pang showed off her skills with some fake blood and face art!

Grab your broomsticks and ride into Spooky Season 2025 with our fright-filled photos 🧙‍♀️!

