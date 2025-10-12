Stars Slash Into Spooky Season With Scary Selfies!

Spooky season is always a SLAY for the stars -- from scary-hot shots to piling on the pumpkin pics, we've got your first look showcasing Hollywood slashing into the spirit ... cue the scary selfies!!!

Sticking to her spooky tradition, Megan Thee Stallion brought back the pumpkin head, Nicole Richie was far from "The Simple Life" -- hunkering down with "Joker"-lookin' clowns, and Halle Bailey was too cute to spook, as she hit the pumpkin backdrop.

'Jersey Shore's Deena Nicole snapped an amaize-ing family photo ...

And, if you're looking for some makeup inspo, famous makeup artist Mei Pang showed off her skills with some fake blood and face art!