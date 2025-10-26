Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebrity Pumpkin Photos 2025 ... It's A Gourd Ole' Time!

By TMZ Staff
Celebrity Pumpkin Pics 2025
The pumpkin patch outings are well underway -- Hollywood's feening for front porch-perfection, and we've got the biggest gourds in town! Who's ready to scope out the celebs' mighty finds?!

From "Jacka**" to jack-o'-lantern, Bam Margera was beaming with his lil' pumpkin, while famous moms, Lele Pons and Skai Jackson, posed with their mini me's ... The patches are poppin' this year!

Look back at Millie Bobby Brown who perfectly complimented the pumpkin backdrop in her breezy white tee ...

And, check out this silly snap of Hailey Bieber -- who met up with friends to indulge in some pumpkin painting!

Carve into the photo gallery to see all the celebrity pumpkin pics!

