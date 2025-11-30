Paris Hilton Makes a Splash in St. Barths Family Getaway

Paris Hilton is showing off her 'sliving' spirit even at sea!

The reality icon and entrepreneur was spotted in St. Barths on Saturday, enjoying a sun-soaked kayak ride with husband Carter Reum and one of their children during the family's luxury island getaway.

Paris kept things stylishly practical in a chic long-sleeve wetsuit as the couple paddled through the crystal clear Caribbean water. The heiress didn't just stay dry on the kayak, she went full adventure mode. At one point, Paris slipped on scuba goggles and dunked her head into the sea, popping back up grinning as she cooled off.

Carter stayed close by, helping navigate the kayak as the trio soaked up the warm weather and relaxed vibe of their tropical escape.

Who needs a yacht when Paris can 'sliv' just as hard in a kayak?!