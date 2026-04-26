Viral Correspondents’ Dinner Attendee Eating Salad Amid Chaos Speaks Out

The guy who went viral for casually eating a salad in the aftermath of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is speaking out about his sudden internet fame ... and his appetite.

Play video content Video: Michael Glantz CNN

Michael Glantz is the man caught on camera munching on his dinner as the ballroom goes on lockdown ... and he tells TMZ he is glad folks are finding levity from the viral clip after such a "horrific moment."

A big-time agent at Creative Artists Agency, Michael says he felt very safe -- the place was crawling with law enforcement after the shooting -- and he wanted to watch everything unfolding in front of him, telling TMZ ... "Not every day you see something like that go down."

Michael reps CNN's Wolf Blitzer, and he tells us the only thing he was concerned about was Wolf, who got knocked over in the chaos. That and making sure his salad didn't go to waste.

Almost everyone else in the room was standing up with their phones out ... but Michael was seated like nothing had even happened.

While Michael says he thinks it's "silly" how he's going viral for eating his salad ... he says he doesn't mind being laughed at.

Play video content Video: Chaos Erupts Outside As Shots Ring Out At White House Correspondents' Dinner

The suspected shooter squeezed off several shots before being taken into custody ... and no one was killed.

Bottom line for Michael … he was never concerned.