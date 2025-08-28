Who Is Veronika Khomyn? What to Know About Sean McVay's Wife

How Veronika Khomyn Married And Had A Son With An NFL Head Coach

Sean McVay's helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to plenty of touchdowns as the team's head coach ... and it looks like he really scored in his personal life, too, because he got married to and started a family with his wife, Veronika Khomyn, all within a few years!

The professional football figure and his partner were together for several years before they made things official ... although it didn't take long for them to become parents to a baby boy!

We're gonna examine the wife's professional background as a model, and see just how her love story with the coach played out.

Veronika's a Model and Real Estate Agent

Veronika's known for her modeling work after graduating with a bachelor's degree from George Mason University in Virginia.

The coach's wife, who's originally from Ukraine, later obtained her master's degree in global management from Arizona State University.

In addition to her modeling career, Veronika works as a real estate agent, and she obtained her real estate license in 2021, according to her LinkedIn.

She started working with the Beverly Hills-based real estate firm The Agency in 2024, and she mainly focuses on properties in the Westside and San Fernando Valley regions of Los Angeles.

Veronika Met Sean When She Was in College

So, remember how we said Veronika attended George Mason University? Well, it turns out she actually met her now-husband when she was a student there and he was working as a coach for the Washington Commanders in D.C.

The pair started dating in the early 2010s, and she followed him to Los Angeles in 2017 when he became the Rams head coach.

Veronika and Sean dated for two more years before he popped the big question, and she shared the news about her engagement on Instagram, according to People.

She showed off her engagement ring and added a short message that she couldn't "wait to call him my husband."

The Model and the Coach Started a Family Together

Veronika had to hold on for a few years, but she eventually tied the knot with the coach in Beverly Hills, California, in 2022.

The ceremony ended up having one extra guest when former Rams player Odell Beckham Jr. crashed the wedding ... although Sean said he "loved" the gesture on an episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

Sean and Veronika didn't wait too long to start a family ... she gave birth to a son named Jordan John McVay in October 2023.