Wack 100 Vows to Drop Gucci Mane Diss Track Following 'Bluffin' Shade

Gucci Mane had a few things to get off his chest on his new Lil Baby collab "Bluffin" ... an ode to cleaning up his act in and out of the rap game.

Midway on the track, Gucci took a shot at Wack 100's Clubhouse legacy, rapping ... "I want my M's up to one, two, three, four, five one-hundred (Go)/I ain't arguin' on no internet, I'm not Wack100 (No)."

Wack eventually got wind of the lyrics and, although he and Gucci share plenty of mutual friends, vowed to return fire on a diss track of his own after the weekend is over.

The longtime manager of both The Game and Blueface doesn't rap per se, but seems to think he can beat Gucci at his own game.