Rich Homie Quan Slams Roddy Ricch, DJ Drama After Nixed Feature

Play video content Instagram / @richhomiequan

Rich Homie Quan is feeling some kinda way after being told Roddy Ricch is allegedly why he's not on DJ Drama's new song "FMFU."

An incensed RHQ voiced his frustration Tuesday with Roddy, Drama and even Gucci Mane -- who also appears on the track alongside Lil Wayne -- but doesn't have as good of a verse ... at least, according to RHQ's standards.

Sources close to the project tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Roddy had no say-so whatsoever in the matter, and if Quan has beef, it should be with Drama himself.

The track appears on Drama's new "I'm Really Like That" album, and RHQ says he recorded his track last November ... but only after he negotiated the feature, as he claims Drama's team originally gave him some trash to rap over.

Play video content Instagram / @richhomiequan

When it dropped last Friday, RHQ says he was embarrassed after telling plenty of people he was gonna be on the project. Now he wants to square things with Roddy through a $10 million wager in a Verzuz battle.

If ya let RHQ tell it, Roddy's only good record is his diamond-selling track "The Box," and the rest of his catalog is absolute garbage.