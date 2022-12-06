Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'

Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.

Perry says the similarities are unmistakable and claims a musicology expert "clearly and convincingly" shows the 2 tracks share similar melody, form, and structure.

Perry is looking to be awarded damages and wants the court to find that Roddy and team willingly infringed his copyright.

Roddy dropped his debut studio album "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" on December 6, 2019 ... and "The Box" immediately jumped out the gate as the fan favorite, spending 11 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. It also fueled countless TikToks during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song was certified Diamond this time last year so yeah, there's a lot of royalties on the table to be had.