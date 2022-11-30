Roddy Ricch Wants Everyone To Love Again Following Balenciaga Hate

Play video content TMZ.com

Roddy Ricch is currently at an impasse with Balenciaga amid its child endangerment scandal … but says the world needs more love overall!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Roddy as he was posted outside Ice Cube’s podcast, “The Dub-C & CJ Mac Show,” and the Compton rap star tells us he’s torn over canceling the fashion brand ... seeing as it just gave him the full-scale treatment during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Following its ill-advised campaign that featured kids and a teddy bear BDSM theme, Balenciaga's house has been burning for days ... as was rapper Omi in a Hellcat's— thanks to all the Balenciaga gear he torched in his front yard.

However, Roddy does offer some advice to former Balenciaga fans looking for some new gear ... suggesting they rock his merch instead.

Roddy's been busy lately, with a new album and a Thanksgiving giveaway when he and his team walked into an L.A. grocery store and bought items for unsuspecting customers.