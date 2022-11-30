Omi In a Hellcat Burns Thousands of Dollars Worth of Balenciaga

Play video content Instagram / @omi_in_a_hellcat

Rapper/entrepreneur Omi In A Hellcat is taking a stand, a very expensive one ... burning tens of thousands of dollars worth of Balenciaga gear amid its child BDSM photo shoot scandal.

Omi flushed his house of all things Balenciaga on Tuesday, piling up dozens of sneakers and several articles of clothing and torching them ... all while cursing anyone still willing to support the brand, and warning them to stay away from his kids.

The newfound closet space freed up room for his own Omi sneaker brand ... of which he prepared a massive shipment for his customers.

Play video content Instagram / @omi_in_a_hellcat

Omi also lashed out at commenters demanding he sell off the luxury goods instead of burning them, reaffirming that he wanted to rid the world of Balenciaga ... permanently.

Many high-profile hip hop artists have remained mum on their beloved fashion house’s scandal … which showed toddlers photographed with stuffed bears wearing apparent BDSM gear, and legal documents referencing child pornography.