Roddy Ricch Surprises NYC Students, Gets Citation For Community Service

Roddy Ricch found the perfect way to fill his downtime ahead of his performance for Post Malone's Twelve Carat Tour stop at Madison Square Garden tonight ... bringing inspiration to kids through a surprise appearance at their school!!!

Roddy made a notable detour Wednesday to the Middle School of Marketing and Legal Studies, and got a very loud and warm welcome from the students.

We're told Roddy spoke to the kids about staying in school, and assured them no dream is too big to accomplish if they put in the work.

New York State Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman also presented Roddy with a citation for his work in the community -- creating more positive imagery to inspire the kids.

The superstar rapper also took photos, and signed plenty of autographs ... setting off plenty of fanfare, judging from the group of kids who began to rap his diamond-selling hit "The Box" on the spot!!!