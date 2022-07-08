Roddy Ricch Kicks Stage-Crashing Fan At EU Show

Festival season is in full swing throughout Europe, and Roddy Ricch is making one thing clear ... he's got no patience for fans who wanna rush his stage.

Roddy was performing “The Box” at Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland as a rando gets up to join him ... Roddy's security was quick to take the guy down, but RR wanted in on the action too.

You can see Roddy figure out what happened, and wind up to give the fan a few kicks of his own. As soon as the area was cleared, Roddy resumed performing his classic record like nothing took place.

Roddy Ricch kicks a fan during his performance in Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/MTjvGlO005 — hy (@TheMindOfHY) July 8, 2022 @TheMindOfHY

A wider angle of the incident also captured his ice-cold stare down.