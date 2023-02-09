Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome Newborn Daughter Iceland Ka'oir Davis

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis added a new family member to their ranks with the birth of their daughter Iceland Ka'oir Davis!!!

The little girl was born Wednesday, and her proud parents shared the news with the world on Thursday ... posting pics of them smiling and coddling their baby bundle of joy.

Gucci revealed the newborn weighs 7lbs 2oz, and most importantly, it was a healthy birth for baby and mom.

Iceland is Gucci and Keyshia's second child together ... she has a 2-year-old, similarly named brother Ice -- so, yeah their playroom's gotta be totally chill.