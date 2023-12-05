Yo Gotti Taking Business Class At UCLA's Anderson School of Management

Yo Gotti's entrepreneurial focus is destined to get even sharper ... the CMG rap boss is currently studying business at UCLA's Anderson School of Management, a source close to the rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop.

We're told Gotti is taking a weekly course in person called Corporate Valuation taught by Professor Lori Santikian.

It's safe to say Gotti will be getting an A+ education ... UCLA Anderson School of Management ranked in the top 20 of U.S. News & World Report's best business schools of the 2023-2024 school year.

When it's all said and done, Gotti will be able to speak fancy-schmancy suit talk, such as developing strategies for financial reports, IPOs, mergers, and acquisitions and have the tools for evaluating businesses.

The skills will come in handy -- Gotti arguably has the most stacked roster in rap ... MoneyBagg Yo, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and others have all proved to be headlining acts in their own right.

Play video content JULY 2023

Gotti's newfound business savvy will also improve his other endeavors ... he's also co-owner of MLS club D.C. United, which he touted at the White House this past summer.

Play video content TMZ.com