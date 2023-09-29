Yo Gotti Hosts ‘Gangsta Art 2’ Party with Rick Ross, GloRilla, Angela Simmons

Play video content TMZ.com

Yo Gotti just assembled his CMG Avengers for Vol 2. of the label’s compilation series -- a perfectly good reason to celebrate with a huge bash like the one he threw in NYC!!!

Last night at Sei Less restaurant, Gotti, his bae Angela Simmons and his Collective Music Group lieutenant GloRilla popped plenty of bottles and turned the night into a couch-standing affair!!!

Rick Ross was in town reminding Knicks fans "Shaq & Kobe" -- his new single with Meek Mill -- reigned supreme, and he stopped by the event to show love.

Our sources also tell us Conway The Machine, DJ Clue and several other NYC tastemakers also stopped through.

Glo is the face of the project thanks to her collab "Cha Cha Cha" with Fivio Foreign giving the city oochie wally vibes.