GloRilla Urges Women to Stay Toxic in Their 20s, Increase Their Delusion

GloRilla is pushing for all females to enjoy the "F.N.F." lifestyle all through their 20s, because ... YOLO!!!

The Grammy-nominated rapper put out the call Monday morning for women worldwide to display toxic behavior, and up their levels of delusion -- but only while they're in their early 20-somethings. Glo says, biologically speaking, they can't get that time back.

She also warned women not to wait until they're in their 30s to go on rampages -- such as slashing men's tires -- because that would make them old and toxic, instead of just toxic.

We wish she were joking, but Glo seems pretty serious.

Glo wasn't specific in what she considers toxic behavior, but on her last released single "Lick or Sum" ... she does brag about ghosting dudes and sneakily getting oral sex from their cousins. That would check ALL the bad dater boxes!!!

Social media users and fans didn't exactly embrace Glo's words of wisdom and pushed back considerably.