GloRilla Sued for Allegedly Stealing Sample for 'Tomorrow'

GloRilla's gold-selling single "Tomorrow" is now at the center of a lawsuit from an artist who says the Memphis rapper and her producer Macaroni Toni sampled his nearly 30-year-old track to create their song ... but never got permission.

In docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop ... Ivory Paynes of the NOLA-based rap group Dog House Posse is claiming Glo and Toni sampled his 1994 song "Street of the Westbank" to craft "Tomorrow" ... claiming it takes key elements from his song, like the piano, cello and drum tracks.

Glo's record home Collective Music Group and her publishing companies Warner Chappell Music and Sony/ATV Music are also named in the suit.

Her remix "Tomorrow 2" -- which features Cardi B -- is also listed, as that track also utilizes the same instrumental. Cardi is not listed as a defendant in the case.