Nolan Wells' Parents Announce Funeral Details

Nolan Wells will be laid to rest next week in Mississippi ... and his parents say the family also intends to do something fun to celebrate their son.

Christine Wonsley says her son's visitation will be held at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs on Monday July 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. ... with the funeral to follow.

She also explained the family plans to have a party for Nolan, saying ... "We want to celebrate Nolan, he would not want us to be sitting around crying and eating."

Christine said they'll have the party at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, but want to keep the guest list just to family, friends, Nolan's teammates, and some media.

She went on to thank Tyler Perry for covering funeral costs, Colin Kaepernick for footing the bill for the independent autopsy, and Rev. Al Sharpton for agreeing to officiate Nolan's service.

Christine also asked that anyone who is protesting on her son's behalf keep things peaceful, saying ... "Nolan would never want any type of violence or anything like that. He was not that kind of person."

As you know, Nolan disappeared after a Fourth of July boating trip with friends to Horn Island. He was later found dead in the waters off the island.