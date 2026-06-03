'Euphoria' Star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Defends Zendaya Dying in 'Euphoria' Series Finale

"Euphoria" star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is defending creator Sam Levinson's controversial ending -- saying Rue's death was ultimately meant as a tribute to the late Angus Cloud.

We caught up with Adewale, who played ruthless drug kingpin Alamo Brown in the final season, and he told us Levinson was using the storyline to shine a light on the harsh realities of addiction.

According to Adewale, Zendaya delivered a powerful performance that reflected what many people and families experience when addiction turns tragic.

He also stressed that Rue's fate wasn't just for shock value ... saying the story was rooted in real-life struggles and wrapped up with a nod to Angus, who died from an accidental overdose in 2023.