Former Minnesota Viking Everson Griffen Arrested For Not Using Interlock Device

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was arrested Friday night in southeastern Minnesota ... but the ex-NFL star insists the traffic stop was much less dramatic than it sounds.

Griffen was reportedly pulled over in Winona Thursday night, around 8:12 p.m., after reportedly driving 62 mph in a 40 mph zone on Riverview Drive.

A representative for the Winona County Detention Center tells TMZ ... Griffen was booked on a gross misdemeanor charge of not driving with an interlock device -- a device that won't let a car start unless the driver blows a 0.00 into the breathalyzer. Jail records show he was later released after posting bond.

Not long after his arrest, Griffen took to Instagram to explain his side of the story ... claiming there was no alcohol or drug use involved.

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He wrote, "Nothing happened when I got pulled over last night. My license was revoked because I forgot to complete the required class/test, and I just moved, so I was planning to take care of both the class and the address change on Monday."

Griffen continued ... "I wasn't drinking, wasn't smoking, and wasn't doing anything wrong. Everything is fine" -- highlighting his long-standing sobriety.

The former four-time Pro Bowler spent 10 seasons with the Vikings after being selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. During his career, he racked up 85.5 sacks and established himself as one of Minnesota's top defensive players of the past decade.