Seaplane Crashes Off Washington Coast, Fiery Wreck On Video

A seaplane carrying 11 people crashed in the Puget Sound area near Seattle ... and everyone survived the flaming wreck ... which sounds like a miracle once you see the crash video.

WATCH: Kenmore Air plane carrying at least 10 crashes near Sucia Island in Washington’s San Juan Islands pic.twitter.com/r7Dv30e79t @RapidReport2025

Kenmore Air says the aircraft -- a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter -- made an emergency landing Thursday near Shallow Bay in the San Juan Islands ... and new footage shows the fiery wreckage.

There were 11 people on board -- 10 passengers and a pilot -- and everyone is alive ... though one is said to be in critical condition.

Kenmore Air says all 11 were transported to local hospitals ... and law enforcement says injuries ranged from head injuries to broken bones and cuts.

The seaplane took off at 4:30 PM from Lake Union in Seattle and went down at 5:15 PM in Shallow Bay.

The cause of the crash is unclear ... and the FAA and NTSB are both investigating.

The Coast Guard and first responders from Washington and Canada carried out the successful rescue mission ... as well as Good Samaritans with boats.