Vince Neil Not on Board Plane Involved In Deadly Crash, Girlfriend Survives

Vince Neil's private jet was involved in a deadly crash at an Arizona airport ... but the Mötley Crüe frontman was not on the plane. However, his girlfriend, who was traveling on the jet, survived ... TMZ has learned.

Allen Kovac, Mötley Crüe's manager, tells TMZ … Vince is safe and confirms he was NOT on the plane.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Vince's girlfriend, Rain, and her friend, Ashley were on the plane and are in the hospital. We're told Rain broke 5 ribs, and the dogs the women were traveling with survived the tragic incident as well.

Vince's manager says the rocker's heart goes out to the victims families involved and he's thankful his girlfriend and her friend are safe. Kovac says the band is brainstorming ideas to help the victims' families.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at Scottsdale Airport ... with Vince's plane crashing into another jet after veering off a runway upon landing.

Emergency personnel responded, and airport runways were temporarily closed during the investigation.

The plane's registered owner is Chromed in Hollywood ... a company known to be owned by Vince.