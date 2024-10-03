Bronny James Gets Love Note From Parker Whitfield On National Boyfriend Day

Bronny James officially has a girlfriend -- the Los Angeles Lakers hooper was on the receiving end of an adorable note from Parker Whitfield on Thursday ... which just so happens to be National Boyfriend Day!!

The dating rumors surrounding the young lovers kickstarted this summer ... when they were spotted watching Bronny's dad (ya might've heard of him) and the Team USA basketball team play during the Paris Olympics.

Bronny then furthered the speculation a few weeks later by dropping a cute Instagram comment praising Parker's appearance under one of her posts ... saying, "She so pretty."

Fast forward to Thursday ... and it's quite obvious now they're much more than flirty friends -- as Parker shared a touching tribute to the 19-year-old.

"bf day! i love you! @bronny," Parker said alongside a pic with Mickey Mouse from Disneyland/World.

So yeah, if Parker's already dropping L-bombs, it must be the real deal ... and they both look happy as ever together.