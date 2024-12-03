Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Kisses BF Joaquim Valente on Costa Rican Getaway

Gisele Bündchen's shining brighter than ever -- rocking her pregnancy glow and living her best life on a dreamy Costa Rica getaway with BF Joaquim Valente.

The pregnant supermodel was strolling hand-in-hand on the beach with her jiu-jitsu boo ... pausing for a sweet kiss during their serene Thanksgiving break.

Gisele proudly flaunted her baby bump in a chic white lace cover-up over a black bikini, strolling barefoot on the sand with Joaquim.

The duo strolled along, flip-flops in hand, chatting away with Gisele's loyal pup trotting by their side.

The catwalk queen clearly has a soft spot for Costa Rica … it’s the same place where she and ex-hubby Tom Brady used to unwind after every football season -- though those touchdown traditions ended with their divorce in '22.