Pregnant Gisele Bündchen In Costa Rica With BF Joaquim Valente & Her Kids
Pregnant Gisele Bündchen was glowing and showing during her Costa Rican escape with BF Joaquim Valente ... proudly flaunting her growing baby bump.
The Brazilian supermodel wasn’t flying solo -- she had her two kids with ex Tom Brady, 12-year-old Vivian and 14-year-old Benjamin, soaking up the Costa Rican vibes for a dreamy family day out with her man.
Gisele rocked a cropped white top, showing off her bump as the family cruised around, all smiles and good vibes.
The catwalk queen is gearing up for her first child with the jiu-jitsu instructor, and their recent outings have made it crystal clear -- they’re totally smitten!
Gisele's pregnancy first hit headlines in October, and we were told she was around 5 or 6 months along at the time.
Looks like Gisele and Joaquim are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their bundle of joy in early 2025!