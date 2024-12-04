Gisele Bündchen And BF Joaquim Valente Pack On PDA At Beach In Costa Rica

Pregnant Gisele Bündchen and future baby daddy Joaquim Valente are taking full advantage of their romantic getaway down in Central America ... packing on the PDA at the beach.

The supermodel and her boyfriend kissed and hugged as they soaked up the sun in Costa Rica ... playing beach tennis and enjoying some time with her dog.

Gisele's still staying active and looking pretty fit a few months into her pregnancy ... as she prepares for her first child with the jiu-jitsu instructor.

Of course, we used to see this type of outing from Gisele and ex-husband Tom Brady when they were still together ... the exes used to frequent Costa Rica in the NFL offseason.

Gisele's not limited by the NFL calendar anymore though ... and that means trips to CR for the holidays with Joaquim ... and they look madly in love.

While Gisele lives her best life along the coast in Costa Rica, Tom's preparing for another Sunday in a TV broadcast booth calling NFL games.