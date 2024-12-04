Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gisele Bündchen And BF Joaquim Valente Pack On PDA At Beach In Costa Rica

Pregnant Gisele Bündchen and future baby daddy Joaquim Valente are taking full advantage of their romantic getaway down in Central America ... packing on the PDA at the beach.

1204-Gisele-Bundchen-and-Joaquim-PDA-Costa-Rica-SUB-1
Backgrid

The supermodel and her boyfriend kissed and hugged as they soaked up the sun in Costa Rica ... playing beach tennis and enjoying some time with her dog.

1204-Gisele-Bundchen-and-Joaquim-PDA-Costa-Rica-SUB-3
Backgrid

Gisele's still staying active and looking pretty fit a few months into her pregnancy ... as she prepares for her first child with the jiu-jitsu instructor.

1204-Gisele-Bundchen-and-Joaquim-PDA-Costa-Rica-SUB-2
Backgrid

Of course, we used to see this type of outing from Gisele and ex-husband Tom Brady when they were still together ... the exes used to frequent Costa Rica in the NFL offseason.

1204 Gisele-Bundchen-and-Joaquim-Valente-PDA-and-Beach-Tennis-In-Costa-Rica-SUB-4
Backgrid

Gisele's not limited by the NFL calendar anymore though ... and that means trips to CR for the holidays with Joaquim ... and they look madly in love.

120424-gisele-bundchen-joaquim-valente-kal
RELAXIN' IN PARADISE
BACKGRID

While Gisele lives her best life along the coast in Costa Rica, Tom's preparing for another Sunday in a TV broadcast booth calling NFL games.

Tom gets to go to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA this week for a matchup between the L.A. Rams and Buffalo Bills ... but Costa Rica looks a lot nicer this time of year.

