Taylor Swift Hosts Chiefs WAGs For Watch Party At NYC Apartment

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs were playing across the pond, but Taylor Swift and her fellow Kansas City wives and girlfriends still showed support for their men on Sunday ... with a group of ladies making their way to the singer's NYC apartment to tune in to the game!!

Former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele's wife, Paige, and tight end Blake Bell's partner, Lyndsay, were all smiles after K.C. pulled off the 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany ... exiting Taylor's TriBeCa pad following the matchup.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' good pal Miranda Hogue -- whose hubby, Summitt, played alongside the two-time Super Bowl champ at Texas Tech -- was also present for the watch party.

We're told the fun didn't stop after the final whistle ... as Swift, Brittany and the crew took the hang over to Casa Cipriani (one of Taylor's favorite spots), where they celebrated the victory for hours.

Play video content Saturday Night Getty

Of course, Brittany has been spending a ton of time with Swift recently -- as we previously reported, they all went out in the Big Apple together the night prior ... enlisting Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne for the occasion.

Brittany also spent some time with the WAGs on Saturday ... sharing some snaps from their quick East Coast trip on social media.

Swift has had no issue fitting in with Chiefs Kingdom ... and coincidentally, Kelce plays much better when she's at his games.

Fans are probably hoping she'll return soon, as Kelce only had three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday's win.

📲| Taylor Swift was active on Instagram!



She liked @people's post celebrating Travis Kelce becoming the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KOkog8fXN1 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 6, 2023 @swifferupdates