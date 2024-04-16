Patrick Mahomes Raves Over Taylor Swift ... 'Most Down-To-Earth Person'

It's safe to say Patrick Mahomes approves of his best buddy's relationship with Taylor Swift ... he gushed over Travis Kelce's boo during a recent interview, praising the pop star for being "down to earth."

The Chiefs quarterback spoke about the "Bad Blood" crooner during a lengthy chat with TIME for its Most Influential People of 2023 issue ... and he had nothing but kind things to say about her.

He said of all the celebrities he's met, she's "probably" the most chill out of all of them. He then raved about her tireless work ethic ... before saying he's also been impressed by the way she's trying to become a football expert.

"Even when she's talking about football," he said, "when she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. 'Why can't you try this, this, and this?' She's asking the right questions."

Mahomes then shut down any talk that Swift's presence might have caused some of Kansas City's woes in the 2023 season ... saying the team actually "embraced" the newfound popularity it received from Swifties.