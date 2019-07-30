Kenya Moore's Ex Matt Jordan Arrested in Arizona for Assault, Theft
7/30/2019 11:09 AM PT
Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, was hauled in by cops in Arizona over the weekend for a list of alleged crimes, which include assault and theft.
The former 'Real Housewives' star was booked Saturday in Pinal County for trespassing, plus 3 separate charges -- aggravated assault, theft and threatening/intimidating with damage to property -- which stem from an arrest warrant issued in Maricopa County.
Matt's bail was set at $3,250, but no one's paid it -- he's still in custody, and has a hearing this week to face the charges.
As for how all this got started, court docs show the initial incident allegedly went down back in April -- but, apparently, Matt never showed up in court to deal with it. He got nabbed for trespassing Saturday, which revealed the outstanding warrant.
The guy is a 'RHOA' notorious for a number of reasons, but he's probably best remembered as the one who brawled with fellow reality star Peter Thomas, who Matt claimed had a weapon on him ... believed to be a box cutter or knife of some sort.
Kenya also got a restraining order against Matt in 2017, after claiming he was hounding and harassing her by calling her up to 30 times a day and allegedly threatening her.
