'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Celebrates Husband Completing 6 Months of Chemo

NeNe Leakes is celebrating an important milestone in her husband's battle with cancer ... he's made it through 6 months of chemo!!!

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star just shared a video update on Gregg's health, and he's looking good. NeNe's bae ﻿was banging a gong in a hospital to mark his milestone. He also got a well-deserved round of applause and tons of hugs.

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer last May, and in October he started his chemo treatments. NeNe says it has been a long emotional ride for her entire family, and she says she's so happy for her man and the strength he's showing.

Gregg's diagnosis has been a storyline throughout the current season of 'RHOA' ... and NeNe is thanking all their family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses for the support, prayers and gifts ... including some recipes.

Just a real good feel good moment here for Gregg and NeNe.