Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Screw Cancer, It's Date Night ... And I Look Amazing!!!

Dog the Bounty Hunter & Wife Dine Out, Beth Looks Great Amid Cancer Battle

EXCLUSIVE

Beth Chapman isn't letting cancer beat her down or keep from enjoying the finer things in life ... and she says the bad guys still aren't safe either.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife were dining out at Avra in Beverly Hills Tuesday night, and she's looking fantastic despite her recent cancer diagnosis. Beth tells us it's an everyday struggle, but she's hanging in there and choosing to stay positive ... and Dog's by her side.

Beth points out the couple's still doing what they're known for too -- catching criminals on TV. We broke the story ... Dog and Beth were committed to filming their new reality series on WGN, "Dog's Most Wanted," while she received chemo for her throat cancer, and sounds like they're gettin' it done.

Dog has some interesting thoughts on the Jussie Smollett case -- he has great sympathy for the actor.

He should have a chat with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.