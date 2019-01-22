Dog & Beth Chapman Will Film New Series Amid Chemo Treatment

Dog the Bounty Hunter Chemotherapy Won't Stop Beth From Filming New Show

EXCLUSIVE

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, aren't letting her cancer diagnosis keep them from making a living, or from being in front of the camera ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the couple tell us Dog and Beth are committed to a recently inked deal with the TV network WGN America for a new reality series called "Dog's Most Wanted" -- where they'll track down some of the country's most dangerous fugitives.

And, by committed ... we mean they're moving forward with filming, even as Beth continues to receive chemotherapy for her throat cancer. In fact, we're told Beth will be front and center for the show ... and that her chemo will likely be a storyline.

Our sources say, if they do choose to focus on Beth's cancer, it will capture her diagnosis and chronicle her journey. Production starts within a month.

TMZ broke the stories ... Beth started undergoing chemo in early January after doctors discovered her cancer had returned during emergency throat surgery in November.

She, Dog and the rest of their family have been laying low in Colorado when she's not in L.A. for treatment.