Kenya Moore Calls 'RHOA' Foe NeNe Leakes a Bully with Very Few Friends

Kenya Moore's returning for the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but it seems the war with her nemesis has fired up again ... even though Kenya says she comes in peace.

Moore was at Sally Beauty in Atlanta Wednesday for the launch of her haircare line, when we asked her about her issues with NeNe Leakes ... and she didn't hold back.

Kenya tells us her former friend has shown her true colors over time, but says she doesn't understand why NeNe's so intimidated by her.

She goes on to call Leakes a bully who's treated all of her 'RHOA' costars terribly, and according to Kenya ... NeNe has "very few friends" left because of it.

Kenya saves her biggest dig for her parting shot, though ... it involves relationship advice and wigs. Watch the clip and hear for yourself.

As we've reported ... Moore announced she and her husband, Marc Daly, split up last month after just over 2 years of marriage. There are reports that NeNe will confront Kenya about it on season 12 ... which premieres November 3.