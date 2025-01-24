Jewel Apologizes to LGBTQ+ Fans After Performing at Inauguration Event

Play video content

Jewel is reaching out to her fans after performing at one of Donald Trump's inauguration celebrations ... issuing a big "I'm sorry" for her participation in the political weekend.

For those who missed it, the singer-songwriter performed at the "Make America Healthy Again" inauguration ball hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines ... after which she faced criticism for seemingly supporting Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services -- and, indirectly supporting the new administration.

RFK Jr. with his entire family at the MAHA inaugural ball: “We’re gonna go out and Make America Healthy Again!”



He then introduced the famous singer Jewel who says she is a huge fan of RFK and MAHA! pic.twitter.com/CanUH3KoIT — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) January 21, 2025 @EndTribalism

After Trump signed several executive orders ending diversity initiatives and announcing his administration will only recognize "2 genders -- male and female" ... Jewel is expressing regret for her participation in the inaugural festivities.

She says she decided to be a part of the MAHA ball as part of her mental health advocacy, adding she also worked with the last administration to raise awareness about the country's mental health crisis.

While she doesn't "agree on all the politics" of the new administration, she says she doesn't want to wait to try to make a difference.

She notes ... "If I wait to try until I agree 100% with the people that might be willing to help me, I’d never get off the bench. I don’t think that’s how activism works, waiting until everything’s perfect enough to participate."

Yet, she understands she has hurt fans, especially calling out to the LGBTQIA+ community ... and says she's "so sorry" for their pain.

As she puts it ... she promises to keep fighting for her queer followers, praising them for making her life "a better place."

She adds ... "None of us can afford to stop fighting, and I really believe that the only way we can change is in relationship. It isn't in isolation or by isolating, it's by being in a relationship, by reaching out, by having hard conversations, and I really hope that we can push through our hurt and move toward understanding on both sides."