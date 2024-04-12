Jewel Makes First Public Comments About Connection To Kevin Costner

Jewel isn't doing anything to tamp down speculation she's dating Kevin Costner ... in fact, she seems to be leaning into the whole idea.

During a wide-ranging interview this week with Elle magazine, the singer turned the conversation at one point to Costner and made her first brief open remarks about their special connection.

As she started blushing, Jewel told the reporter, "He's a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure."

While Jewel didn't confirm the two were an item, she certainly didn't deny it either. And, based on what she said, it could easily be deduced that she and the iconic actor are much more than just friends.

TMZ broke the story in December 2023 ... the couple was photographed getting cozy at a fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

In one picture, Kevin was sitting in a chair behind Jewel with his arms wrapped around her waist as she spoke into a microphone.

Our sources told us the pair flew to the Caribbean together and were inseparable and flirty for more than a week, lighting up in each other's presence.

During that period, Kevin was involved in a messy divorce with Christine Baumgartner to whom he was married for 18 years. They finalized their divorce in February 2024.