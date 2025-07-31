Anthony Hopkins Leans Into SKIMS Face Wrap Hannibal Lecter Comparisons

Play video content Instagram / @anthonyhopkins

Anthony Hopkins will not be silenced in a funny conversation about a new product from Kim Kardashian ... because he's leaning into comparisons between a new SKIMS face wrap and one of his most famous characters, Hannibal Lecter.

Ya gotta see this video Anthony just posted on social media ... he appears to be wearing Kim's new shapewear product and giving a review with a "Silence of the Lambs" twist.

Folks online have been saying the SKIMS face wrap is giving off Hannibal vibes -- he wore a mask in the horror flick -- and Anthony is playing up the narrative here.

Anthony tells Kim he already feels 10 years younger ... and he slurps some imaginary fava beans and Chianti in a callback to a famous scene from the movie.

The legendary actor captioned the post ... "Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner."

Folks in the comments are loving Anthony's sense of humor ... and some think he's roasting her, or at least playfully trolling.