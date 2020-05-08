Anthony Hopkins Shows 'Toosie Slide' has No Age Limit, Challenges Sly and Arnold

Unless Sly or Arnold Keep it Going

Self-quarantining might be getting to Sir Anthony Hopkins ... or he just heard of Drake's "Toosie Slide" challenge and couldn't resist -- it's had that effect on people.

Either way, the 82-year-old Academy Award-winning actor decided to join the TikTok craze and show off his geriatric dance moves Thursday ... and it's a sight to behold.

Hopkins is aware he's late to the party, but as he says ... "better late than never." We'll let you be the judge ... something about Hannibal Lecter cutting a rug has us on the fence. But, ya can't deny he's super light on his feet for his age!!!

Anthony's now challenging a couple more old-timers -- Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger -- to follow his lead and hop aboard the fastest-growing TikTok trend of all time.

It sounds like he might be challenging them to a fight, too ... hard to tell exactly what he's saying here.