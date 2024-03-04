J Balvin Says It's Hard To Gauge Tesla Cybertruck Speed Amid Hotel Crash

Play video content TMZ.com

J Balvin says there's one flaw with the Cybertruck -- the engine's so dang quiet, it's hard to tell how fast you're going from behind the wheel ... but he's got a solution for Elon Musk.

We got the Colombian singer at Record Plant Recording Studios in Los Angeles Monday ... and he rolled up in none other than one of these futuristic EVs. Of course, our photog asked him about the Tesla truck that crashed into the Beverly Hills Hotel over the weekend.

Play video content Instagram / @jayluchs

Check it out ... Balvin shared his thoughts on the incident with us -- pointing out there's no way of knowing how fast the Cybertruck is going based on sound alone ... 'cause it's apparently pretty silent when in use.

Remember, Elon himself says the Cybertruck is faster than a Porsche 911 ... and he thinks the driver in the BHH crash "wasn't expecting so much acceleration."

Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2024 @elonmusk

Difference being ... a Porsche 911 engine will roar to life at high speeds, and Balvin seems to think the Cybertruck needs an audible indicator like that to help out folks behind the wheel.

J Balvin says it would be nice to have a feature where there's some noise or sound once the Cybertruck reaches a certain speed to alert the driver they're going fast -- and he's got a unique way of putting it too in terms of relaying that message.

Other than that, Balvin sounds pretty pleased with his new set of wheels, which he says is literally his new favorite toy. Get this ... JB even gave our photog a quick tour inside the car ... and we gotta say, the back seat view is pretty sweet!

Check out the video ... Balvin's Cybertruck has a massive sunroof, and there's lots of cool tech inside. It's just like any other Tesla you've seen ... only slicker with more features.

Indeed, it looks pretty roomy from what we can see ... and he says the seats are super comfortable -- with a bumpin' sound system too. Cybertrucks are slowly becoming more common on the streets, at least in L.A., but it sounds like there's still a few kinks for Elon and co. to work out.