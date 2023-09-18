Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

J Balvin Throws Surprise Party For Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer's 30th Birthday

J Balvin Happy Birthday, Boo ... Throws Huge Surprise Party For Model GF

9/18/2023 2:35 PM PT
BIRTHDAYS BY BALVIN

J Balvin knows how to have a good time ... and he made sure his model GF was doin' the same for her birthday, which is why he threw her a luxurious surprise party!

The Colombian artist rented out a massive villa -- over 7,000 square feet -- on the Miami Beach waterfront for his boo, Valentina Ferrer's, 30th bday Sunday night ... with about 35 people showing up to celebrate, including her family.

J Balvin Throws Surprise Party For Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer's 30th Birthday
Launch Gallery
Inside The Party Launch Gallery
Phraa - Rayner Alba

We're told he flew her parents, siblings and other family members out from Argentina for the big day -- their 2-year-old son, Rio, was also in attendance but likely didn't party as hard as the rest of them.

The food was another highlight ... J Balvin hired a private chef from Colombia who put together a spread of Argentinian meats to enjoy. There was also a DJ bumping beats throughout the night  -- and no, JB unfortunately took the night off and didn't perform.

Valentina Ferrer's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Valentina Ferrer's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We're told Valentina had no idea about the party, so it was a well-kept secret ... especially getting her whole fam to show up!

j balvin, valentina ferrer. swipe AT NASCAR CUP SERIES
Phraa - Rayner Alba

FYI, it was a whirlwind weekend for the couple ... they were enjoying the NASCAR Cup Series in Tennessee Saturday where J launched his shoe collab with Nike Jordan before jetting over to Miami.

We're told their weekend fun came after going on a double date Thursday night in Beverly Hills with Cher and Alexander Edwards ... 2 people whom we were told pulled the plug on their relationship. 👀

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later