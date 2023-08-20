Valentina Ferrer Melts Miami With Model Bod!

This week's Summer Hot Shots are making their way from South Beach where Argentinian model Valentina Ferrer flossed on Florida with her perfectly bronzed buns, a stringy bikini and boonie cap.

When this Miami Beach mama isn't soaking in the sun down south, Valentina models around the world, focuses on her health line Kapowder and spends her time raising her adorable baby with her longtime love ... and Reggaeton king... J Balvin!

Mi Gente!