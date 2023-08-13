Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sara Allaby Jamaica Hot Shots

Sara Allaby Jamaica Hot Shots Giving You A Rum For Your Money!

8/13/2023 12:30 AM PT
Sara Allaby's Jamaica Hot Shots
@lolachynadollz

Kick back and relax cause this week's hot shots are spreading all the island vibes because Influencer Sara Allaby ... AKA ShoppingBagSara ... jammed out in a crazy sexy swimsuit while hanging with her feet in the sands of the Jamaican shore.

When Sara isn't baking in the sun along Runaway Bay, she loves jamming out to live concerts and music festivals, bringing the full-court press to NBA games and traveling the globe looking for the best beaches.

She couldn't Caribbean any hotter right now!

Be sure to check back in all summer long to see who will be melting down your modems with our Summer Hot Shots Features from around the world!

