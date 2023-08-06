Sapphire Howell Brings 🔥 To Malibu Beach!

Hop into this week's Summer Hot Shots feature where Playboy model Sapphire Howell traded in her bunny ears for a tiny string bikini and splashed in the waves along the pristine Los Angeles coastline.

When the blonde babe isn't bleaching the eyes of beachgoers with her hot shots, Sapphire lends her opinions on her new "HeartBreakers" podcast and as a co-editor on Thrissle, collects art and Birkin bags and is obsessed with animals other than bunnies ... she loves her two french bulldogs too!

Ruff life!