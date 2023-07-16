Emmett Preciado Heats Up The Desert!
Emmett Preciado Heats Up In The Desert!
7/16/2023 12:30 AM PT
This week's Summer Hot Shots have been baked and served to perfections from Palm Springs where Emmett Preciado cooked poolside shirtless ... and the results are an abs-olute
desert dessert!
When the actor isn't burning up his Instagram and TikTok accounts with hot content ... Emmett Preciado is a hard-working trans activist who enjoys taking in the scenery while hiking around the hills of Los Angeles.
Talk about a breath of fresh air!
Be sure to check back in all summer long to see who will be melting down your modems with our Summer Hot Shots Features from around the world!