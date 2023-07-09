Glüme's Hot Shots From France ... Have Merci!

This week's Summer Hot Shots are imported from across the pond where recording artist Glüme posed for pics along the Lac Daumesnil in Paris, France ... and the results are music to our eyes!

When the creative songstress isn't creating tunes with big names like Sean Lennon, the recording artist and actress likes to collect odd books from the vendors on the Seine and still tap dances after her start in showbiz as Shirley Temple on Broadway.

Ms. Glüme be on your way!