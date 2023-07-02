Eve Plourde -- Red, Hot Summer Shots!

The thermometers are starting to top off and there's a smell of sunblock in the air, which can mean only one thing ... It's time to kick off the TMZ Summer Hot Shots features!

This year we are starting off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with the eye-popping influencer Eve Plourde ... a real red-hot firecracker complete with a cheeky checker print bikini and a matching pair of cherry shades!

When Eve isn't looking at life through her rose-colored glasses, she uses her artistic eye to stick it to her customers at her tattoo shop and leaves the competition in the dust in her tricked-out 2014 Subaru WRX.

Vroom-Vroom!