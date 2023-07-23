Michal Idan -- Pretty In Pink!

This week's Summer Hot Shots feature is splashing in from the shores of the Mediterranean Sea where model Michal Idan cooled off in a stringy pink bikini while enjoying a good book on the beach ... talk about a real page-turner!

When the influencer and UGC creator isn't bookworming her way around the world, taking hot shots for her Instagram and TikTok channels ... Michal Idan likes to get punchy while boxing, tries her hand at an array of DIY crafts and speeds through the streets of Israel on her Honda CBR 250 motorcycle.

Talk about getting your heart racing!